DPD chief, AG Dana Nessel weigh in on decision in Breonna Taylor’s death

DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig has been very vocal about the racial tension in the United States from George Floyd to Breonna Taylor.

“The death of Breonna Taylor is a tragedy. It is truly a tragedy that certainly continues to fuel many of the issues that are going on today in our country," Craig said.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police when they executed a search warrant at her apartment. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury indicted only one of three officers on first-degree wanton endangerment charges.

That charge applies to the risk put on Taylor’s neighbors but doesn’t hold the officer responsible for Taylor’s death.

Chief Craig agrees with the decision.

“I would tell you I applaud the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who I believe there was a thorough investigation based on facts," he said.

Former Detroit Police Chief Isaiah McKinnon disagrees. McKinnon said at least two of the officers should been charged and “probably for a more stiffer kind of crime.”

Chief Craig said it’s hard for him to criticize Louisville police but said they do things differently in Detroit.

“I’ve said this many times -- it’s about relationships in the community that doesn’t start when something bad happens. It’s got to be institutionalized in the police department," he said.

Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel said, “I know that there’s a lot of people who are disappointed with the decision in that case."

“I wasn’t entirely surprised by it since I think that’s what the AG has been signaling for quite some time,” Nessel added.

However, Civil Rights Attorney Maurice Davis doesn’t agree with the decision.

“It’s outrageous. I understand everyone’s anger. They decided that the walls of the apartment matter and Breonna Taylor’s life didn’t matter," Davis said.

Nessel said she hasn’t had a chance to look at all of the information and facts in this case but is concerned on the timing of the decision.

“I hope people in the state of Michigan know and are aware that we work very hard to put together a Public Integrity division in our office that does nothing but evaluate the act of police officers," she said. "A police officer is not going to be treated any differently than any other resident or citizen of our state. All the laws equally apply to everyone.”