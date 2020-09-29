Michigan receives $4.35M in funding to address suicide in adult men

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) received funding to address suicide in adult men.

The funding is worth $4.35 million and will be used over the next five years. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided the funding.

More than 48,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2018, according to the CDC. From 2014–2018, more than 6,700 Michiganders lost their lives to suicide.

Officials said two-thirds of suicide deaths in Michigan are adult men. The funding will go toward the MDHHS program Preventing Suicide in Michigan Men (PRiSSM) and will work to reduce the number of deaths and attempts among men ages 25 and older.

“This year has been especially challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there are a number of stressors facing Michigan adults,” said Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This grant will help us provide critical mental health supports to men, and prevent suicide and the devastating impact suicide has on entire families and communities.”

If you need help, or know someone who does, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat at Suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. Both are free and confidential.

Additional emotional-support services for those who are feeling emotional distress during the COVID-19 pandemic are available at Michigan.gov/StayWell or by calling the Michigan Stay Well Counseling via the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 and pressing "8″ to talk to a counselor 24/7.