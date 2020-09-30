Local 4 to host 48th annual ‘Support Our Capuchin Kitchen’ Telethon on Oct. 1

The Capuchin Soup Kitchen is partnering with Local 4 to host their 48th annual Support Our Capuchin Kitchen (SOCK) Fundraiser on Oct. 1.

The SOCK Fundraiser helps support the soup kitchen’s efforts to serve tens of thousands of individuals and families each year with meals, hospitality and more. With seven programs at five locations on Detroit’s east side, the soup kitchen helps people struggling with poverty, hunger, homelessness, substance abuse and other challenges.

The telethon will be broadcasted and held virtually between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday. Throughout the day, Local 4 will share with viewers the important and life-changing work that the Capuchin Soup Kitchen has done for the community.

How to donate

Viewers will be invited to support the soup kitchen and “Be a Friend” to its guests by donating over the phone at 313-579-2102 or on the SOCK Telethon website at socktelethon.org.

Individuals interested in supporting Capuchin Soup Kitchen can also virtually bid on auction items on the SOCK Telethon website right here. Bidding for the silent auction ends on Oct. 5.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everybody. For those of us ministering with guests at our Capuchin Soup Kitchen sites, we temporarily redesigned our approach from the ground up during the height of the public health crisis - serving take-away meals, ensuring social distancing at our sites and focusing on three fundamental services: distribution of meals and pantry foods, access to our social workers, and the safe continuation of our two residential programs,” said Brother Jerry Johnson, Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, executive director of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. “The annual SOCK event is a key component of what makes it possible for us to continue this work. We are grateful for so many generous benefactors over many years who have supported the work we do to ease suffering in our communities.”

The annual fundraiser’s traditional in-person meal will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to visit the SOCK Telethon website for more information.

The 48th annual SOCK Fundraiser and Telethon is sponsored by generous matching gifts from: DTE Energy Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, David Bazzy, The Boutrous Company, Thomas and Carol Cracchiolo Foundation, Lear Corporation, Weingartz, Shelving Inc., Joanne and John C. Carter, Steven Pelvak, Bodman, Edw. C. Levy Co., BB&E Consulting Engineers & Professionals, Infogroup, Chelsea Milling Company “Jiffy” mixes, Detroit Lions and Clark Eye Care.