Why you should care about the American Community Survey

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The American Community Survey is a 46-page document you may have been tempted to ignore if you’ve already filled out your 2020 Census quick form -- but don’t.

It’s equally as important as the regular Census. Those who get the document have a responsibility that goes beyond just themselves and their household.

“Every year the Census conducts the American Community Survey,” Ernest Cawvey, with Macomb Community Action, said.

The households randomly chosen for the American Community Survey represent thousands. You become the representative sample for much of your community and the entire nation.

The questionnaire is specific and some might even think it’s invasive. You’re asked how many people are in your home, ethnicity, how much money each person makes. It also asks if you’re employed, who pays for your insurance and if you have insurance. They want to understand if you’re paying rent or mortgage and how much you’re paying.

There are three ways to fill out the American Community Survey. You can fill it out on the actual form, online or when a Census worker tracks you down. They can help you fill it out over the phone.

