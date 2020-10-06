Detroit public schools, teachers union agree to 1-year contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) and the Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT) Local 231 announced Tuesday they have reached agreement on a one-year successor contract for the 2020-21 academic year.

Bargaining began in February 2020 before to the COVID-19 mandatory school closure. Both parties agreed to confine the negotiations to a one-year term due to the uncertainty of school funding in proceeding years. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti and DFT President Terrance Martin agreed to terms on Sept. 24. DFT members ratified the agreement on Oct. 5, according to the district.

The School Board will have to officially approve the agreement at the October board meeting.

Contract details

The district offered these negotiated terms of the 2020-2021 one-year tentative agreement under consideration by DFT unit members:

A one (1) year collective bargaining agreement effective July 1, 2020 and expiring June 30, 2021

New teachers hired during the 2020-2021 academic year shall be hired at the step 11 level ( base starting salary of $51,071 ). This shall be the only step movement for these unit members during the 2020-2021 school year

New teachers hired during the 2020-2021 academic year with advanced degrees beyond a bachelor’s degree shall be hired at the step 11 level (base starting salary of $58,142 - $58,742). This shall be the only step movement for these unit members during the 2020-2021 school year.

DFT unit members on the teacher salary schedule currently on steps 1-14 shall move one step on the salary schedule as of the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

DFT unit members at the top step of the salary schedule shall receive a base wage increase of 2.74% as of the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

All DFT unit members not on the teacher salary schedule with an hourly rate below $15 shall be increased to a minimum hourly rate of $15 per hour as of the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

All other DFT unit members not on the teacher salary schedule shall receive a base wage increase of 2.74% as of the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

DFT unit members employed by DPSCD on or before November 17, 2020, and on the payroll at the time the bonus payment is issued, shall receive a $1,500 bonus.

Retired DFT unit members employed by DPSCD on or before November 17, 2020, and on the payroll at the time the bonus payment is issued, shall receive a $900 bonus.

Unit members in a long-term substitute position on or before September 24, 2020 who remains continuously employed in a long-term substitute position, that is, without a break in service, until the end of the school year, shall receive a $900 bonus paid on or before June 30, 2021

Eid-Al-Fitr shall be a recognized observance on the 2021-2022 academic calendar as negotiated in a separate Letter of Agreement and a calendar template mutually agreed upon by the parties.

Nine (9) letters of agreement supportive of academic programs, supplemental assignments, and District initiatives were included as part of the ratification package.

