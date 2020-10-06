Sterling Heights police save suicidal man at Lakeside Island Park

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – With the help of a concerned family member police were able to stop a man in Sterling Heights from dying by suicide.

Police were able to rescue the man at Lakeside Island Park with just moments to spare. Police said the GPS on the man’s phone helped them locate him at the park.

Family members contacted 911 after the man posted what they said was a troubling video online.

Police located the man just in time and he was transported to an area hospital and evaluated.

He is now recovering and back home with family.

