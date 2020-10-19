Violent rhetoric ramps up ahead of Election Day

DETROIT – Talk on both sides is starting to ramp up as this election cycle inches closer to Election Day.

There were chants of “lock her up” directed at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a rally President Donald Trump held over the weekend. Whitmer said Trump incites domestic terror.

Recently, a domestic terror plot to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home was uncovered. More than a dozen men were charged in the case.

Video was released of the accused domestic terrorists practicing kill shots and practicing reloading. Experts said to a small group of indoctrinated, radicalized terrorists on the far right the video is a commercial -- not evidence.

Political expert Peter Trumbore of Oakland University said heated rhetoric does nothing to tamp down the tempers and temperaments of anybody during a perfect storm of confluences. Trumbore said he believes the turbulent times can be minimized by voting in overwhelming numbers. He said if the vote is close, it gives ammo to those who want to make trouble and discount the results. But a clear decisive win on either side, will most likely quiet the noise.

