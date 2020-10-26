Join Tati for our ‘This Is Us' in the D Facebook Group

If you love “This Is Us” then you should join our “This Is Us" in the D Facebook group. For the last season and a half, this great group of people get together and watch the show. I love the conversations we have about all things Pearsons.

So many people in the group have wanted to get together and meet each other. We can’t do it in person, but we can grab a cocktail or cup of tea and do it over Zoom.

Join the “This Is Us" in the D Facebook group today, and you’ll get an invite to this virtual event that starts Tuesday at 8 p.m.