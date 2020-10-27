Michigan voting online townhall to feature Detroit Lions Trey Flowers

Detroit Lions player Trey Flowers and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will be part of an online voting townhall this afternoon titled “Your Vote Matters: How to Cast Yours in Michigan."

Eligible Michigan voters can learn their options when it comes to registering to vote and casting their ballot.

The event is being hosted by the “Players Coalition” which is an independent advocacy organization made up of over 1,400 professional athletes, coaches and team owners.

The online townhall gets underway at 5 p.m. and to register to be apart of it click here.