Halloween survey results: Split responses on participation plans

Here are the results from our Halloween survey of ClickOnDetroit readers.

Overview:

This survey was conducted online between Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, 2020.

535 people filled out the survey.

Participants were given questions will multiple choice answers and an option to elaborate on their Halloween plans.

Ages 36-45 represents 37% of the respondents (199 people in this age group -- see age group breakdown below).

73% of respondents are female.

Key findings:

50% of respondents said they will be trick-or-treating this Halloween.

50% of respondents also said they will not be handing out candy this Halloween.

73% of respondents said they will wear a protective mask if they do participate in trick-or-treating or handing out candy.

Only 25% of respondents, meanwhile, said Halloween trick-or-treating should be canceled in their neighborhood this year.

Here are the full results of the survey:

