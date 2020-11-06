Michigan State Sen. Jim Ananich tests positive for COVID

Michigan State Senator Jim Ananich has tested positive for OCIVD-19, according to a Twitter post.

Sen. Ananich, Michigan Senate Minority Leader and representative of the state’s 27th district, tweeted Friday afternoon that he contracted the virus, but is doing well.

I wanted to update you all that I have tested positive for Covid. I am feeling ok and am currently recovering at home. I haven’t been at the Senate since exposure and I’m following my doctor’s advice and all MDHHS protocols. Thank you for your well wishes. — Senator Jim Ananich (@jimananich) November 6, 2020

“I wanted to update you all that I have tested positive for Covid,” Sen. Ananich wrote Friday. “I am feeling ok and am currently recovering at home. I haven’t been at the Senate since exposure and I’m following my doctor’s advice and all MDHHS protocols. Thank you for your well wishes.”

Sen. Ananich’s post comes as Michigan -- and the rest of the country -- experiences a surge in coronavirus spread and COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Michigan reported its single-highest increase in COVID-19 cases -- 5,170. Thursday’s increase surpassed Michigan’s previous record for single-day cases of 4,101, which was reported the day prior on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

New: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 200,569; Death toll now at 7,513