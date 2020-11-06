Michigan

Michigan State Sen. Jim Ananich tests positive for COVID

Coronavirus cases continue climbing in Michigan

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Michigan State Senator Jim Ananich. Photo courtesy of the Senator's Twitter account @jimananich.
Michigan State Senator Jim Ananich has tested positive for OCIVD-19, according to a Twitter post.

Sen. Ananich, Michigan Senate Minority Leader and representative of the state’s 27th district, tweeted Friday afternoon that he contracted the virus, but is doing well.

“I wanted to update you all that I have tested positive for Covid,” Sen. Ananich wrote Friday. “I am feeling ok and am currently recovering at home. I haven’t been at the Senate since exposure and I’m following my doctor’s advice and all MDHHS protocols. Thank you for your well wishes.”

Sen. Ananich’s post comes as Michigan -- and the rest of the country -- experiences a surge in coronavirus spread and COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Michigan reported its single-highest increase in COVID-19 cases -- 5,170. Thursday’s increase surpassed Michigan’s previous record for single-day cases of 4,101, which was reported the day prior on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

