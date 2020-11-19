“Back To Michigan” virtual job fair to focus on Detroit & Flint today

A week of “Back to Michigan” virtual job fairs continues with the focus on openings in Detroit and Flint.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. this afternoon.

It is targeted at people living outside of Michigan, those who recently relocated and those who live in Metro Detroit and are seeking employment.

There are openings in IT, engineering, finance, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, art and design, professional services, government, hospitality and more.

