Macomb County receives freezer to hold COVID-19 vaccines

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – As the nation receives more promising news about COVID-19 vaccines, Macomb County is preparing.

The county received a freezer on Thursday to hold the Pfizer vaccine if it does get FDA emergency use authorization. It’s one of five freezers that the county has ordered.

The freezer is set to -112 degrees and can hold tens of thousands of vaccines. The county said if all goes well, it may start receiving vaccine shipments in December.

The state gave the county one freezer, the rest are being paid for with grants.

