Street in Romulus to be called “Clara Williams Boulevard” in honor of longtime resident

ROMULUS, Mich. – For the past 73 years, Clara Williams has lived on Fourth Street in Romulus. On Monday, at the age of 99, Williams got an honor few will ever receive.

When Williams moved to Fourth Street in 1948, the street was just a gravel road. Now, it’s wider and paved and holds a very special meaning to the Williams family.

Williams was shocked when she was dropped off at the intersection she’s lived at for so long. Her name was placed on a street sign at that intersection, a surprise from her family.

“It’s still going to be Fourth Street, but it’s going to be called Clara Williams Boulevard,” her son Mike Williams said.

The mayor of Romulus said Clara and the Williams family mean a lot to the area.

