EGLE report: Overall air quality improved across Michigan in 2019

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Air Quality Division has released its Annual Air Quality Report for 2019.

The overall air quality improved across Michigan in 2019, according to the report. The report highlights data from more than 40 monitor locations and more than 100 air monitors throughout the state.

The report focuses on information for specific pollutants, including those with National Ambient Air Quality Standards and toxic air contaminants, air quality trends, and an overview of the air monitoring network.

The six pollutants monitored are:

Carbon monoxide (CO)

Lead (Pb)

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2)

Ozone (O3)

Particulate matter smaller than 10 and 2.5 microns in diameter (PM10 and PM2.5)

Sulfur dioxide (SO2)

According to the report, monitoring began in the early 1970s and since then pollutant levels have continually decreased. Michigan is in attainment for CO, Pb, NO2 and particulate matter. There are portions of the state that are in nonattainment for SO2 and O3 -- the report indicates the levels are still decreasing.

A nonattainment area is considered to have air quality worse than the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. EGLE is working on State Implementation Plans to reduce pollutants further.

There are portions of the state that are in nonattainment for SO2 and O3. (EGLE)

The SO2 nonattainment area includes a portion of Wayne County and a portion of St. Clair County. The Ozone nonattainment areas include a portion of Allegan County, Berrien County, a portion of Muskegon County and the 7-county area of Southeast Michigan, which includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.

The nonattainment status for O3 was effective on Aug. 3, 2019.

View the full report below:

More information on the Air Quality Division’s annual program activities can be found in the Year End Air Quality Program Report or at Michigan.gov/Air.

View EGLE Air Quality Division’s 2019 year in review document below: