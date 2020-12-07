31ºF

Local News

Michigan hospitals urge state to extend COVID restrictions ’to see meaningful change’

State restrictions expire on Wednesday

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Michigan, Michigan Hospitals, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Michigan Hospital Association, MHA, Gretchen Whitmer, MDHHS, Health
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, student nurse Ryan Eachus collects forms as cars line up for COVID-19 testing at a testing site set at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, Calif.
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, student nurse Ryan Eachus collects forms as cars line up for COVID-19 testing at a testing site set at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, Calif. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Michigan hospitals and health systems are urging the state to extend COVID-19 restrictions through the holiday season.

In a joint statement released on Monday, on behalf of chief medical officers of Michigan hospitals and health systems, leaders say an extension is needed to see meaningful change.

The current COVID-19 three week pause expires on Wednesday. The state has not yet announced a decision as of Monday morning.

Related: 3 data points that show Michigan’s 3-week pause is likely to be extended

More: How to track Michigan COVID-19 data

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: