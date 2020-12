REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township is looking for an 83-year-old man who walked away from home on Thursday.

Clarence Hughley is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs 184 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, jeans, and brown shoes and he had a black and gray baseball hat.

