GM investing $76 million in two US manufacturing plants

DETROIT – On Monday, General Motors announced plans to invest $70 million into its Tonawanda, New York engine plant and more than $6 million into its Parma, Ohio metal stamping plant.

These two manufacturing-related investments support continued strong customer and dealer demand for GM’s Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

The Tonawanda investment will be used to increase capacity on the engine block machining line and the Parma investment will be used to construct four new metal assembly cells to support increased truck production volumes.

”GM continues to invest to strengthen our core business and respond to growing customer demand for our full-size pickups,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations.

“Our Tonawanda and Parma teams are dedicated to building world-class products for our customers and these investments reflect our confidence in these teams.”

Tonawanda produces award-winning engines including the 4.3L V-6, 5.3L V-8, and the 6.2L V-8 Ecotec3 family of engines for the Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Yukon Denali, and Cadillac Escalade. In addition, the plant builds the 6.6L small-block gas V-8 engine for the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups.

The Tonawanda engine plant is home to approximately 1,300 employees. The plant’s hourly workforce is represented by UAW Local 774.

The Parma Metal Center processes over 800 tons of steel per day and services and supports approximately 35 customers, including the majority of General Motors North America produced vehicles. Parma has over 750 total dies and is capable of producing up to 100 million parts per year.

The manufacturing processes include small, medium and large transfer press lines, high speed progressive presses, and a world class cut-to-length shear, as well as GM North America’s largest stand-alone, multi-cell, resistance and laser welding metal assembly operations. Parma employs approximately 1,000 employees. Hourly employees are represented by UAW Local 1005.

