Liquor licenses, permits suspended for 8 Michigan businesses for violating COVID-19 order

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits for an additional eight businesses across Michigan.

Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended liquor licenses of a total of 21 establishments located throughout the state for violations of the COVID-19 restrictions.

On Dec. 9, commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by Spanky’s, Inc. d/b/a Spanky’s Tavern located at 1414 Michigan Ave. West in Battle Creek.

On December 10, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by: L.V Management, Inc. d/b/a Andiamo Italia located at 7096 E. 14 Mile Rd in Warren. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Additional Bar, and Catering. Polski’s Pub & Grub, Inc. d/b/a Polski’s Pub & Grub located at 38730 Harper Ave. in Clinton Twp. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance, and Outdoor Service.

On December 11, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by: Razorback, LLC d/b/a Kal-Ho Bar located at 340 S. Cedar St. in Kalkaska. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C-Resort and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Additional Bar, and Direct Connection. Dex’s Ventures Inc. d/b/a Dex’s Loggers Landing located at 206 State St. in Luther. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M and P.M.), Dance, and Outdoor Service.

Kal-Ho Bar and Dex’s Loggers Landing are both scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on Dec. 18 for a virtual hearing via Zoom.

On December 14, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by: Devine Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Charlie’s Bar & Grill located at 116 E. Lansing Rd US 27 in Potterville. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Outdoor Service, and an Additional Bar. JHM Lanes, Inc. d/b/a Plaza Lanes located at 42001 Ann Arbor Rd East in Plymouth Township. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Specific Purpose (Food), Specific Purpose (Bowling), and Dance. Two Guys Sushi, LLC d/b/a Hatorando Sushi and Sports Bar located at 10586 Highland Rd. in Hartland. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M and P.M.), Dance-Entertainment and Outdoor Service.

They are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on Dec. 23 for a virtual hearing via Zoom

Licensees are prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings.

Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license. All licensees must not only comply with the MDHHS Orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MLCC Enforcement Division, is working diligently to ensure that licensees are compliant with the MDHHS orders. It investigates all complaints relative to allegations of violations of the Code, Rules and Executive and Emergency Orders, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan State Police

You can report an issue to the MLCC by filing a complaint online or by calling the division’s hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121.

Dec. 15, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus cases up to 442,715; Death toll now at 10,935

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has risen to 442,715 as of Tuesday, including 10,935 deaths, state officials reported.

Tuesday’s update includes 4,730 new cases and 183 additional deaths, including 71 from a Vital Records review.

