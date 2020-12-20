Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken Meal products recalled after plastic found in meal

Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken Meal products produced and packaged on September 2, 2020 have been recalled.

The FDA reported Saturday Nestlé is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken meal products after the company received multiple consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the products.

The company believes pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production could be the cause.

The baked chicken meal products were produced and packaged on September 2, 2020.

8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9018” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website here.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625.

