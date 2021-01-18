Red Wings pay tribute to Detroit community leader Marlowe Stoudamire

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings paid tribute to Marlowe Stoudamire, a Detroit community leader who died of COVID-19 last year.

Stoudamire, who was 43 when he passed away, served as Strategic Social Impact Advisor for the National Hockey League (NHL) “to ensure socially-focused NHL and local team investments, resources and programs provide greater access, inclusivity and positive impact on communities by driving deep, authentic and sustainable integration of hockey into the sports ecosystem and culture of urban markets.”

The @DetroitRedWings are paying tribute to Detroit native Marlowe Stoudamire today who was a key figure in the growth of hockey at the grassroots level in Hockeytown, bringing hockey to more than 30,000 children.



He passed away from complications of COVID-19 in March 2020. pic.twitter.com/ECGEnErws2 — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) January 18, 2021

Stoudamire died in March 2020, early on in the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.

“An amazing man, husband, friend and one of the best dads that I have ever met lost his life to COVID-19 today,” said Bob Riney, the president of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer for Henry Ford Health System said in March. “Marlowe was a devoted Detroit advocate who would light up any room with his ideas and strategic thinking. He was tireless in his love and care for others. My wife and I are heartbroken for this devastating loss. We will continue the fight of this terrible pandemic in his honor.”

Riney was a mentor and close friend of Stoudamire. Stoudamire’s endeavors included strategic and philanthropic work.