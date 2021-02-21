Outdoor self-paced 5K event to benefit low income residents in Macomb County facing heat related emergencies

All funds raised during the event will be used to assist individuals with heat related emergencies like paying a utility bill or replacing a broken furnace.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Registration is now open for Macomb Community Action’s 31st annual Walk for Warmth 2021 (W4W2021), a self-paced 5K event that supports low income Macomb County residents in need during the winter months.

All funds raised during the event will be used to assist individuals with heat related emergencies like paying a utility bill or replacing a broken furnace.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, W4W2021 will be held individually per resident at a location of their choice from Sunday, Feb. 21 to Saturday, Feb. 27.

“Every year, Macomb County residents join together in the Walk for Warmth to help care for their neighbors in need,” said Ernest Cawvey, director of Macomb Community Action.

“As the COVID pandemic continues to exacerbate the challenges of our most vulnerable families, our 31st Walk for Warmth is more important than ever.”

Since it began, Walk for Warmth has raised nearly $770,000 that has helped local families stay warm in their homes throughout the winter.

Participants will pledge online to walk or run 5K and are encouraged to take selfies and photos throughout their experience.

By using the hashtag #W4W2021 and tagging Macomb Community Action on Facebook (@MacombCommunityAction) and Twitter (@_mcaction), participants can enter themselves for photo contests and prizes.

The first 100 walkers to sign up will receive a Wally the Walker scarf.

To register for the event, click here.