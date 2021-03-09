Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs at least $2 billion in COVID-19 relief spending

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed at least $2 billion in COVID-19 relief spending.

She vetoed $650 million after Republicans didn’t negotiate with her and tied aid to legislation that would have curbed her administration’s authority to order pandemic restrictions.

The veto was the latest in a dispute between the GOP-led Legislature and the Democratic governor over her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer vetoed legislation that would have ceded the state health department’s power to close schools and prohibit sports to local health departments.

Republicans linked federal K-12 funding to the measure.

