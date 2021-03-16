‘Catalyst for new revolution’: Michigan man makes death threats against Biden, Whitmer, Pelosi

NOTE: The Michigan Attorney General's Office originally spelled the defendant's name "Doctor." The correct spelling is "Docter."

HOLLAND, Mich. – A Michigan man claimed he would be the catalyst for a new American revolution while making death threats against President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, federal officials said.

Joshua Docter, 21, of Holland, was charged Monday with threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime, officials said. Both charges are felonies with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

FBI agents investigated Docter after receiving tips about threatening posts on the social media platform “iFunny.”

Officials said he posted multiple threatening comments on the social media platform in January 2021, saying he would use a gun to shoot and kill the elected officials.

Docter claimed he would “be the catalyst” for a new American revolution, according to police. He also had information about how to make a bomb and where to find the materials on his smartphone, officials said.

Michigan State Police were also part of the investigation.

Docter turned himself in Tuesday (March 16) and was arraigned in Ottawa County’s 58th District Court, according to authorities.

“Threatening elected officials is against the law, and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 8, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 15.