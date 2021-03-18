Metro Detroit COVID survivor still having symptoms 1 year after contracting virus.

Everyday has been a struggle for a woman who battled COVID-19 and is considered to be a long hauler.

Even through all of it, she’s said that she’s found herself again and is going to try and push through.

Stephanie Spears has gone through so much. She is now almost a totally different person. She said her life took a turn the the day she contracted coronavirus and that she’ll never be the same.

“With COVID, it’s still out here. It can attack you in ways that you never imagined,” said Stephanie.

The last time we saw Stephanie Spears she was in world of hurt -- just barely surviving and recovering from COVID-19.

Sadly, more than a year later and Stephanie is dealing with the aftermath of the virus. It’s what she calls an onslaught of symptoms that were caused because of the virus.

“At times I have blurred vision or double vision. At any given time, I may have dizzy spells,” said Stephanie.

Other symptoms she’s having includes migraines, having multiple seizures on a routine basis and now she’s extremely close to becoming a diabetic. Stephanie said she is no the longer the same on the inside and out. It’s deeply affected her mentally and physically.

“I lost my hair where it was falling out really bad, so I resulted in cutting it off. I had anxiety real bad,” Stephanie recalled.

To make matters worse, she hasn’t been able to return to work since last summer after already taking a four month hiatus when she originally came in contact with the virus.

“I’ve been off of work once again since august, due to the side effects, due to the fact that I can’t drive anymore,” Stephanie added.

Despite everything she’s been through she’s continue to push forward.

“It’s life altering. But I’ve made a decision to not let it affect me and stop me from living,” Stephanie concluded.

