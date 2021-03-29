Owners of certain Hyundai and Genesis vehicles warned to ‘park their cars outside’ due to fire risk

FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo, the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen at its showroom in Seoul, South Korea. For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer can cause vehicles to catch fire. The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C, – Owners of certain Hyundai and Genesis vehicles are being warned to “park their cars outside and away from homes, other structures and other flammable materials.”

The warning comes as separate recalls have been announced due to the risk of fire. Until the recalled vehicles have been repaired owners are encouraged to park them outside and away from homes and other structures.

ABS Module Malfunction

Hyundai issued safety recalls (NHTSA IDs: 21V-160 and 21V-161) this month for Model Year 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis, 2017-2020 Genesis G80 and 2019-2021 Genesis G70 vehicles.

The recall was made because the anti-lock brake system modules can malfunction and cause an electrical short over time. That could result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving.

The vehicles were produced from February 21, 2014, through January 17, 2020, by Hyundai in South Korea for sale in the U.S. market.

Battery Cell Short Circuit

Hyundai also issued a safety recall (NHTSA ID: 21V-127) this month for select 2019-2020 Hyundai Kona Electric and 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric vehicles.

The recall is because an electrical short internally within the Lithium-Ion battery cells increases the risk of a fire while parked, charging and/or driving.

