Just Delicious Scones owner grateful after sons step up to keep business open

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – There’s a Macomb County business owner extremely grateful to still have her business thanks to her children.

Jennifer Stockwell-Columbo owns Just Delicious Scones in Roseville. After getting COVID-19 she was convinced she would have to shut down -- But her sons had other plans.

Rex Stockwell, 23, helps run his mother’s bakery. Baking and glazing were never on his career list.

“Became comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Rex Stockwell said. “Finding the joy in these spaces.”

His mother and three other works were diagnosed with COVID-19. Their tea room, retail store and a second location in New Baltimore were already closed. Jennifer Stockwell-Columbo thought her getting COVID would shut down the entire operation.

“I really thought when I told them we were going to shut down -- I never thought they would say, ‘No way. We’re going to make it work,’” she said.

Rex Stockwell, his two brothers and their marketing manager, Seemab Mizra, took over. They made sure COVID didn’t claim another business. They all jumped into roles they had never done before.

The business is still running because family and friends cared enough to make it happen.

