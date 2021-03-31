‘Law & Order’ crossover event and series premiere

Detective Elliot Stabler is coming home. He’s paid a price for his mistakes, but he won’t let that hold him back.

Watch the two-episode crossover event that begins with an episode of SVU at 9 p.m. where the squad rallies around Det. Stabler to find the suspect behind a threat to his family.

Next, the series premiere of the highly anticipated addition to the Law & Order series, Organized Crime, at 10 p.m. Christopher Meloni stars as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to take on the city’s most powerful organized crime syndicates and rebuild his life in the wake of a devastating personal loss.

Watch the crossover and the series premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday starting at 9 p.m. on Local 4.