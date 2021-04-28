Sterling Heights debates allowing backyard chicken coops

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – An ongoing discussion in Sterling Heights over chicken coops in resident’s backyards has gained the attention of city officials.

The topic of backyard chicken coops is nothing new to the Sterling Heights City Council. It has been brought up several times.

Resident Brandy Wright said it’s a hot topic across neighborhood Facebook pages and residents who want chickens asking for ordinance changes.

Wright argues that Ann Arbor, Madison Heights, Warren, Ferndale and other Metro Detroit communities allow backyard coops, so why can’t Sterling Heights allow them?

The city is adding it to a community survey. Mayor Michael Taylor said it’s the best way to gauge the residents’ thoughts on the topic.

“Some people say it’s annoying, others say it’s no different than having a dog or a cat,” Taylor said.

The mayor said there’s two main concerns: property rights and how it impacts other neighbors.

The survey is expected to be made available to residents in July and a decision is expected in the fall.