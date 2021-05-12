Gas prices on the rise as we head into summer travel season

DETROIT – Gas prices are expected to rise ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

A major pipeline on the East Coast shut down due to a cyberattack but that is not going to impact the automotive fuel supply in Michigan, according to officials.

READ: No shortage of gasoline expected in Michigan, despite pipeline shutdown

The Colonial Pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., which delivers about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyber attack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them.

The concern in Metro Detroit is over hoarding from people unaware that our gas comes from a different pipeline.

More than 1 million Michigan residents are expected to travel Memorial Day weekend and prices could reach $3 a gallon by then and could rise as we head into summer.

