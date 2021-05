It’s the clutter you might never think about because you can’t see it. It lives on your phone, your computer, and your tablet. That clutter is gold for some thieves looking to steal your personal information.

Identity theft cases are booming.... You never know what’s lurking on your device.

Help Me Hank shows you how thieves are trying to take advantage of you during the pandemic and how you can protect yourself with a spring digital makeover.

Tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. on Local 4 News Today.