How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is expected to kick off in June with a two-day shopping event.

The exact date has yet to be announced. To participate in Prime Day you must be an Amazon Prime member.

You can sign up for a month-to-month membership for around $13 or pay $119 for a year.

When a deal is live add the item to your cart right away. Some Lightning Deals can sell out quickly. Once it’s in your cart, you’ll have 15 minutes to decide if you want to make the purchase or not.

If there is a specific product you want you should put it in a wish list and Amazon will let you know if it does become a Prime Day deal.



Amazon expands in-garage delivery service to parts of Metro Detroit

Amazon is expanding its Key by Amazon’s In-Garage Delivery service to more cities across the U.S., including some cities in Metro Detroit.

The service allows eligible Prime members to get their packages dropped off inside their garage to keep delivered packages safe.

You can click here to check if in-garage delivery is available in your area.

