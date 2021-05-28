Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce offers 100 free memberships for small businesses, professionals

Asian-owned small businesses will be given an opportunity to gain free access to resources to boost their success.

General Motors is partnering with Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (APACC) by providing 100 free APACC memberships to American Pacific Islander small businesses and individual professionals.

The memberships will give these businesses and individuals access to workshops, webinars and other resources to expand their knowledge on a variety of topics from tax breaks to how laws impact their business.

This partnership comes as APACC announces the development of its Small Business Action Committee to focus on helping AAPI small businesses stabilize, recover and thrive.

“It’s just being able to develop resources via programming such as webinars, workshops, classes, just to give them the knowledge of things that they may not have readily accessible,” Laura Van Houtte, the committee chair, said. “For example, if there were some tax breaks or some, some portion of the law that maybe was overwhelming to them, we could have a subject matter expert come in, have a workshop and really give them a teaching of what they need to do to be successful. So it’s really just collaborating with the community to bring them the resources that they may need.”

“This partnership delivers upon GM’s efforts to foster the growth and sustainability of diverse small businesses,” Reginald E. Humphrey, Director, DEI Partnerships at General Motors said. “Supporting local business with the assistance that they need to thrive, is an investment in our collective future.”

“With the generous support from General Motors, coupled with motived, like-minded individuals, I am confident that both current and new small business members will be able to take full advantage of the added programming, support, and advanced efforts within our community. I am fully committed to such efforts and look forward to this next year,” Van Houtte said.

Click here to apply for the AAPI Small Business Membership Grant.

“Small businesses could be like a solopreneur, you know, an entrepreneur that’s just starting out to an employee, employer with 40 employees and it’s been in business for 20 years, so I think having this positivity, and the access to resources and people that are in support of seeing the Asian community thrive is really going to be something that is encouraging and helpful to everybody in Michigan,” Van Houtte said.

Click here to visit the Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce website.

