James Oliver Coffee to open in ex-Detroit bagel space in Corktown

The Detroit Institute of Bagels may have closed up shop in Detroit’s Corktown, but bagels aren’t leaving with it.

James Oliver Coffee is getting ready to open its flagship cafe in the former bagel spot on Michigan Avenue at some point this year.

James Oliver started the roasting company with his wife in New Hampshire back in 1995. In 2019, now operated by his daughter and son-in-law, the company moved its operations to Detroit, according to the company’s website.

James Oliver Coffee supplies coffee products to various local businesses already, including Honest John’s, The Peterboro, Nest, The Sugar House, Wright + Company and more.

The cafe will serve, well, coffee, as well as bagels and other snacks. It won’t be the Detroit Institute of Bagels recipes, but don’t worry -- they will be bagels. “We would not be taking over a great bagel place if we did not have an amazing baker. We look forward to you trying them out,” the coffee company said on Instagram.

The Detroit Institute of Bagels closed back in September 2020, when owner Ben Newman decided to step away from the business entirely, listing the building and equipment for sale. The “DIB” first opened back in 2013 on Thanksgiving Day.