Local 4 dads share their experiences parenting during COVID pandemic

DETROIT – As we celebrate Father’s Day and everything father’s do, Local 4′s own dads looked back at the challenges and joys they faced during the COVID pandemic.

They all faced their own unique experiences -- Jason Colthorp and Evrod Cassimy had visits from the stork during the pandemic, Bernie Smilovitz and Steve Garagiola are both grandfathers and I’m somewhere in the middle with four grown children across the country.

The five speak about staying safe on road trips, babysitters, battles against coronavirus and more.

As a dad, the blessing of getting to have so much family around for a year was something I didn’t foresee, but was a pretty wonderful thing.

You can watch the full story in the video above

