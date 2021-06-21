Speedrack Products investment expected to create 164 new jobs in west Michigan

WALKER, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday joined a group of business, state, and local officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of Speedrack Products Group’s new manufacturing facility in Walker.

The storage systems provider’s recent investment in Michigan is expected to create 164 new jobs.

That project could generate a total private investment of $64.5 million, and Michigan was chosen over a competing site in Indiana with the support of an $820,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“Speedrack Products’ investment in Walker will create important jobs in our manufacturing sector and help us continue our economic jumpstart to put Michigan back to work,” said Whitmer.

“This new facility strengthens Speedrack’s presence in West Michigan and further underscores the importance of our state’s talented manufacturing workforce. With the help of companies like Speedrack, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever before.”

Whitmer made her remarks today at the groundbreaking ceremony of the company’s new manufacturing facility in Walker, announcing the $820,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund at the event.

