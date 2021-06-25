Detroit community leaders react to sentencing decision in Derek Chauvin case

DETROIT – A Minneapolis judge has sentenced ex-police officer Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years Friday, two months after being convicted of murdering civilian George Floyd.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, laying face down on the pavement and saying he could not breathe.

Detroit community leaders are now weighing in on the judge’s decision.

