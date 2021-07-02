Diocese of Lansing: Abuse allegations against late Bishop James Sullivan are credible

You can reach the Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline at 855-864-2374 to get information and resources.

LANSING, Mich. – The Diocese of Lansing said that two allegations of sexual abuse against Bishop James Sullivan are credible.

Sullivan was Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Lansing from 1972 to 1985 before becoming Bishop of Fargo in North Dakota from 1985 to 2002. Sullivan died in 2006.

The accusations against Sullivan were from the 1960s when Sullivan was living in Lansing. Both survivors were boys who the Diocese of Lansing said were “subject to sexual grooming and inappropriate contact by Sullivan.”

“Bishop Sullivan’s actions were gravely immoral, deeply scandalous and betrayed both the trust of the Catholic community within the Diocese of Lansing and, more significantly, the faith placed in him by the victims and their families to whom we say: ‘This should not have happened to you and we are profoundly sorry that it ever did’.” David Kerr, spokesman for the Diocese of Lansing

The Diocese of Lansing launched an investigation into allegations against Sullivan in July 2020 after receiving an allegation of abuse against him from the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

A private investigator led the investigation and a second survivor stepped forward with a similar allegation against Sullivan, the Diocese of Lansing said. The results of the investigation were sent to the Diocese of Lansing Review Board.

The review board decided the allegations against Sullivan appear to be true, according to William Bloomfield, General Counsel of the Diocese of Lansing.

We are grateful to Bishop Sullivan’s victims for coming forward and sharing their stories. They have displayed great courage and dignity throughout the entire process – they have our gratitude, admiration and prayers.” William Bloomfield

The first survivor said he was 12 years old in 1964 when Sullivan touched him inappropriately and subjected him to uninvited sexualized conversations. The abuse continued for two years, according to the Diocese of Lansing.

Diocese of Lansing said the second survivor was 11 to 12 years old in 1966 when Sullivan inappropriately touched him.

The incidents happened at the Church of the Resurrection Parish in Lansing, which is where Sullivan lived at the time.

The Diocese of Lansing received an allegation against Sullivan in 2002. That allegation was deemed “not credible” by the church. The Diocese asked a private investigator and review board to reconsider that allegation and the board decided there wasn’t sufficient evidence to determine if the allegation was true or false.

You can click here to submit Catholic church clergy abuse information to the Michigan Attorney General.