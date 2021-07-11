Live Stream: Virgin Galactic launches spacecraft with Richard Branson into space

DETROIT – Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson is streaking toward space aboard his own winged rocket ship in his boldest adventure yet.
A successful flight would vault the nearly 71-year-old Branson past fellow billionaire and rival Jeff Bezos, who is planning to fly to space in a craft of his own nine days from now.
With about 500 people watching, including Branson’s wife, children and grandchildren, a twin-fuselage aircraft with his space plane attached underneath took off in the first stage of the flight. Aboard were Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space-tourism company.
