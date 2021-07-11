Live Stream: Virgin Galactic launches spacecraft with Richard Branson into space

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson is greeted by school children before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly him to the edge of space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

DETROIT – Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson is streaking toward space aboard his own winged rocket ship in his boldest adventure yet.

A successful flight would vault the nearly 71-year-old Branson past fellow billionaire and rival Jeff Bezos, who is planning to fly to space in a craft of his own nine days from now.

With about 500 people watching, including Branson’s wife, children and grandchildren, a twin-fuselage aircraft with his space plane attached underneath took off in the first stage of the flight. Aboard were Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space-tourism company.

Details: Billionaire Richard Branson heads for space in his own ship

