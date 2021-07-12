Live stream: Detroit mayor discusses one-time child tax credit for families

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a news conference Monday evening to walk Detroit residents through an opportunity to receive thousands of dollars in child tax credit payments.

Mayor Duggan is expected to announce Monday a new opportunity for Detroit families to claim thousands of dollars in a one-time child tax credit payment available thanks to federal COVID relief funding.

According to city officials, Detroit residents with children under the age of 18 are eligible for a tax credit payment of $3,000 to $3,600 per child. Single households making up to $75,000 and married households making up to $150,000 per year are eligible for the child tax credit.

The one-time tax credit payments available to Detroit residents are different from the recurring boosted child tax credit payments available to all Americans starting this week.

“With this one-time tax credit, President Biden and our congressional delegation have given Detroit families an extraordinary opportunity to significantly increase their income this year and in many cases, be lifted out of poverty,” Duggan said. “We are going to do everything we can as an administration to make sure every eligible family in our city is able to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

Officials said that residents must have filed federal tax returns for 2019 or 2020, or have signed up to receive a stimulus check from the IRS in order to receive the credits. Detroit residents whose annual income is below the level required to file a tax return can submit a form for the one-time Detroit child tax credit payment.

Duggan is expected to provide a step-by-step explanation of how to obtain the tax credit payments on Monday evening.

