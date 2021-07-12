Vice President Kamala Harris visits Detroit; talks voting rights, vaccination efforts

DETROIT – After postponing her trip at the end of the last month, Vice President Kamala Harris spent the day in Detroit on Monday, talking about voting rights and the push to get more Michiganders vaccinated, especially Detroiters.

She first met with elected leaders and advocates on voting rights at the TCF Center, where there were conspiracies of election voter fraud.

“It’s so important that we meet the folks on the ground. You are the leaders on the ground who are making these rights real every day. And with that, let’s begin our conversations,” Harris said at the meeting.

She later spoke at a vaccination event praising frontline workers and calling on Detroit to raise its vaccination rate, which sits below 40%, promoting a new effort from the White House to go door-to-door with vaccine information. The program was becoming the subject of criticism from Republicans before Harris’ arrival.

“If you are not aware of vaccines at this point, you really are living under a rock. I’m not sure what more the federal government can or should do,” said Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland).

Harris, who was forced to postpone her visit due to the flooding in late June, did not tour the flood damage effecting Metro Detroit neighborhoods or talk infrastructure, despite a major bills that’s stalled in Congress.

