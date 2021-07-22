Metro Detroit doctor voices concern about COVID vaccine misinformation

DETROIT – The U.S. Surgeon General is raising concerns about the lack of trust, willingness and due diligence to seek science and fact over fiction when it comes to the COVID vaccines and the virus itself.

A cardiologist at Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb County is also voicing concerns. For most people, by the time they’re referred to a cardiologist they potentially have something life-threatening or life-altering going in their health. That’s why COVID vaccine and virus misinformation is so concerning to Dr. Lalitha Rudraiah.

Rudraiah said what she is seeing and hearing from her clients is concerning. She said some are voicing conspiracy theories about the vaccine and other misinformation. Some of them even believe COVID-19 is a hoax.

Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID misinformation

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday called for a national effort to fight misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, urging tech companies, health care workers, journalists and everyday Americans to do more to address an “urgent threat” to public health.

In a 22-page advisory, his first as President Joe Biden’s surgeon general, Murthy wrote that bogus claims have led people to reject vaccines and public health advice on masks and social distancing, undermining efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic and putting lives at risk.

