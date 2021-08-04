Detroit mayoral race: Duggan wins primary, awaits 2nd place challenger for November

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, talks Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Detroit about the initiative to give about 51,000 K-12 public school students in Detroit computer tablets and high-speed internet to help transition from classroom to virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. As schools closed in March as part of the state's stay home order to slow the spread of the virus many suburban districts quickly moved teaching online. Detroit lagged because nine of 10 students don't have access to tablets, computers or the internet. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – Detroit mayor Mike Duggan will try to clinch a third term as the city’s mayor this fall after advancing in the Aug. 3 primary election.

Duggan will face the candidate second most votes, in the Nov. 2 General Election. As of early Wednesday morning, it was Anthony Adams in 2nd place.

Adams, an attorney, served for a time as the city’s deputy mayor under disgraced former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. Duggan received by far the most votes for any candidate in the primary election.

Duggan was first elected Detroit mayor back in 2013, winning a second term in 2017. Duggan would be the first mayor to serve more than two terms since Coleman Young, who served five terms from 1974 to 1994.

Adams has run his campaign with a focus on Detroit neighborhoods, and was in support of Proposal P.

The Michigan General Election will be held on Nov. 2, 2021.