Detroit voters overwhelmingly reject Proposal P in Aug. 3 primary

DETROIT – Detroit voters have rejected Proposal P in the Aug. 3 Michigan Primary Election.
Proposal P would have overhauled the city’s charter with an aim at expanding government oversight and refocusing city priorities to enhance quality of life.
Opponents of the plan said the costs of such a proposal would send the city back into bankruptcy. An overwhelming majority of Detroit voters voted no on the proposal.
Proposal P was opposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. The plan would have added 47 new elected position and 102 new appointed positions to the city’s government.
