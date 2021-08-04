Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit voters overwhelmingly reject Proposal P in Aug. 3 primary

Proposal would have overhauled city charter

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

FILE - This Dec. 5, 2019, photo shows the Detroit skyline. Detroit Charter Commission Vice Chair Nicole Small said the city, with one of the nations largest African American-majorities, has been hit particularly hard by foreclosures since the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008. Small said homeowners need relief beyond whats being offered in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
DETROIT – Detroit voters have rejected Proposal P in the Aug. 3 Michigan Primary Election.

Proposal P would have overhauled the city’s charter with an aim at expanding government oversight and refocusing city priorities to enhance quality of life.

Opponents of the plan said the costs of such a proposal would send the city back into bankruptcy. An overwhelming majority of Detroit voters voted no on the proposal.

Proposal P was opposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. The plan would have added 47 new elected position and 102 new appointed positions to the city’s government.

