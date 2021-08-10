Viral video shows Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib dancing without mask at wedding in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. – Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is fully vaccinated, was seen dancing without a mask at a packed wedding at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

On July 27, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges. As of Aug. 10, Wayne County has a high level of community transmission, according to a CDC data tracker.

Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. Breakthrough infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. According to the CDC, the level of virus with the delta variant in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people.

The video was shared after Tlaib called out Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who called for people to defy CDC guidelines and said he wanted to defund any government agency that seeks to enforce CDC guidelines.

“The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidents rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus,” Tlaib tweeted.

According to state data, Kentucky has 54% of residents vaccinated and Michigan has 59% of residents vaccinated.

