What could the $1T bipartisan infrastructure plan mean for Michigan?

DETROIT – The Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday, a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joining to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The 69-30 tally provides momentum for this first phase of Biden’s “Build Back Better” priorities, now headed to the House. A sizable number of lawmakers showed they were willing to set aside partisan pressures, eager to send billions to their states for rebuilding roads, broadband internet, water pipes and the public works systems that underpin much of American life.

If the bill gets final approval Michigan would get a sizable chunk of money. The bill provides $8 billion to repair and renew roads and shore up Michigan’s often failing bridges. Another $1 billion would go to fix rail and mass transit issues.

There is also money for Great Lakes cleanup. Funds Michigan Sen. Gary Peters worked into the package from a so-called storm bill he authored. Another major concern for Michigan is PFAS. Michigan hosts 30% of the nation’s hotspots for PFAS.

There would be an overall $55 billion for remediation, which should send multiple billions to Michigan. There is also more than $7 billion going to increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations designed to boost electric vehicle acceptance.

The House of Representatives still has to approve the bill and there is another $3.5 trillion in spending they want. The bill is likely to pass, but is also likely to change along the way.

