Detroit’s QLINE to resume service in late September with free rides

Detroit’s streetcar rail service will resume in late September and will be free for the rest of the year.

The QLINE, which paused operations in March 2020 and hasn’t been in service since then, will resume service the week of September 27, according to M-1 RAIL.

QLINE will run every 15 minutes upon restart, with hours from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday. Rides will be free for the rest of 2021.

“QLINE’s return will help activate the Woodward Corridor as we continue to emerge from the pandemic,” said M-1 RAIL CEO Matt Cullen. “Our riders can expect that the QLINE will return from the service pause better than ever and ready to reach its full potential.”

QLINE operations were overhauled during the pandemic, moving in-house with M-1 RAIL with the goal of improving service when it restarts.

“We’re excited to welcome back riders to the QLINE,” said new M-1 RAIL president Lisa Nuszkowski. “Our team is looking forward to providing a great experience on our streetcars and reconnecting people to the places they want to go along the Woodward corridor.”

Find out more about passes, stops and routes for the QLINE here.

Detroit’s People Mover, also suspended since 2020, is expected to resume service in September, too.