This local radio station has gone by many names – Golden Soul in the 70′s, the Rhythm in the 80′s, and Hot 107-5 in 2011.

But one thing has never changed.

“We’ve always been here. We’re not going anywhere. We’re a homegrown station,” says Kenneth Hollowell.

As we celebrate Black Business Month this August Evrod Cassimy takes you inside Michigan’s first black owned radio station.

