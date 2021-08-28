Live stream: Tracking Hurricane Ida

Clouds pass by the Central Business District (CBD) including the Superdome before Hurricane Ida makes landfall in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Residents across Louisianas coast are taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a life-altering Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Watch live satellite images and an animated forecast cone of Hurricane Ida as it churns through the Caribbean Sea toward the Gulf Coast.

Residents across Louisiana’s coast Saturday were taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a “life-altering” Hurricane Ida which is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore.

DETAILS: Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida

A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city’s levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system. But since the storm quickly escalated in intensity, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it wasn’t possible to order a mandatory evacuation for the entire city, which would require using all lanes of some highways to leave the city.

Ad

Watch Live