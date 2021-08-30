Partly Cloudy icon
Live stream: Ida becomes tropical storm after slamming Louisiana

Ida was one of most powerful hurricanes ever to strike US mainland

Topical Storm Ida -- Aug. 30, 2021
Topical Storm Ida -- Aug. 30, 2021 (WDIV)

Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, while across southeast Louisiana residents waited for daylight to be rescued from floodwaters and see how much damage was caused by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland.

All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling winds. The weather died down shortly before dawn and people began carefully walking around neighborhoods with flashlights, dodging downed light poles, pieces of roofs and branches.

Read more: Ida weakens as rescues begin and damage checked in Louisiana

